DSM to publish A niger genome sequence

Dutch pharmaceutical and nutritional ingredients firm DSM says that it will publish the fully-sequenced genome of the fungus Aspergillus niger in the February issue of the journal Nature Biotechnology. The company added that the data is derived from a research project in which it collaborated with 29 international research groups.
DSM explained that it utilizes the organism, which has a genome consisting of 33.9 billion base pairs and over 14,000 unique genes, for the production of enzymes and other compounds that are used by, among others, its food ingredients operation to improve shelf-life, nutritional quality and taste. The firm added that the project had led to the filing of several patents, with the resulting data being employed in the development of new products such as PeptoPro and PreventASe.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze