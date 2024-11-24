Sunday 24 November 2024

A clinical-stage company developing next generation ADC therapeutics to treat patients in cancer and autoimmune diseases.

Company Overview

DualityBio has successfully established a number of next generation Antibody-Drug Conjugate (ADC) technology platforms with global intellectual property rights. Building upon deep understanding of disease biology and translational capability, DualityBio has advanced four assets into global clinical studies, and developed more than 10 product candidates which are currently in preclinical stage as of Q3 2024. Additionally, DualityBio is continuing to evolve its novel protein engineering and ADC technology platforms for the next wave of “super ADC” molecules including diverse payload classes, bispecific ADCs and dual payload ADCs.

The company was founded in January 2020 by Dr. John Zhu, a seasoned company builder in the healthcare industry and led by an experienced management team with proven track record in discovering and developing novel medicines for global market. We are currently operating in both China and United States.

Latest Duality Biologics News

Duality plans Hong Kong IPO
28 August 2024
