Dutch to revamp health insurance system

The Netherlands is to overhaul its National Health Service basic healthinsurance program, which has been in place for 60 years, with a new system scheduled to take effect in 2005.

Under the new scheme, the program's five major sections, including the Ziekenfonds, which covers about 65% of the population, will be replaced with a single compulsory program.

While there are some controversial issues which will not be resolved until after the national elections next May, Prime Minister Wim Kok's cabinet is said to be solidly in favor of the new scheme.