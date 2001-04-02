Dynamic growth in 2000 for Evotec

Evotec BioSystems of Germany has posted a 189% rise in sales to 28.3million euros ($40.1 million) for 2000, with the fourth quarter of the year in particular being boosted by revenues from recently-acquired Oxford Asymmetry International of the UK (Marketletters passim). Before the consolidation of OAI, Evotec's sales after nine months amounted to 9.8 million euros and, for the full-year, the firm noted that 57% of its sales were in Europe and 42% in the USA.
Evotec's net loss for 2000 reached 47.1 million euros but the firm pointed out that, excluding extraordinary charges resulting from the acquisition of OAI and that of Germany's Genion (Marketletter July 3, 2000), the net loss stood at 12.5 million euros compared with 9.5 million euros in 1999. R&D expenses rose 42.3% to 18.5 million euros.
Further sales growth expected for 2001
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze