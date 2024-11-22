Friday 22 November 2024

EARLY FIGURES SHOW GOOD UK PHARMA TRADE BALANCE

12 April 1992

For January of this year, the UK pharmaceutical industry reported a massive 66% increase in trade with the rest of the world compared with January 1990, according to the ABPI. The trade surplus rose to L 116.6 million ($202.7 million) from L 70.2 million a year earlier.

"It is the biggest month-on-month increase we have seen in recent times," according to ABPI director John Griffin, who added that "the pharmaceutical ind-ustry continues to give a lead to the rest of the British industry toward the road to ec-onomic recovery and national prosperity."

Exports of medicines to the USA in January were up by 100% at L 34.3 million, while sales to Germany increased by 51%, to Italy by 60% and to Japan by 16%, the ABPI noted.

