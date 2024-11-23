Eastern Europe: New OTC Market Studies

- Nicholas Hall & Co's new OTC Market Guide: Central and Eastern Europeexamines these over-the-counter markets which are forecast to grow from $1.5 billion in 1995 to over $2 billion by 2000. The Guide contains comprehensive market facts, local company profiles and regional OTC marketing strategies.
Also from Nicholas Hall, OTC Opportunities in Emerging World Markets: Former Soviet Union gives data and analysis on Russia, Ukraine and the Baltics, plus summaries of developments in Belarus, Caucasus and Central Asia. Category analysis, market developments, regulatory issues, company profiles and market forecasts to 2006 are provided. For further details, in Europe phone: +44 1702 220200; fax: +44 1702 430787. Asia, phone: +65 392 2716; fax: +65 392 2715. Americas, phone: +1 215 540 4210; fax: +1 215 540 4209.
- James Dudley Management's new report, Self-medication in Central and Eastern Europe, examines the expansion of the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Russia, which it says are Europe's most attractive new OTC markets.
