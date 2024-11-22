Eastern European Market Conferences

The following conferences dealing with the health care markets in eastern and central Europe are scheduled for the next few months:
- Health Care reforms And the New Pharmaceutical Market In Russia on September 19-20 in Moscow, Russia; - Current Status And New market Structures In Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Kaliningrad region, Byelorussia and Russia in Vilnius, Lithuania on September 27-28, and - The New Pharmaceutical Market Of Ethical and OTC Medicinal Products In Slovakia, Austria And The Czech Republic on October 13-14 in Bratislavia, Slovakia. Further information is available from Forum - Institute of Management GmbH, Postfach 10 50 60, D-69040, Heidelberg, Germany. Phone: +49 62 21 47 95 12; fax: +49 62 21 41 16 27.
- Opportunities for OTCs in Central and Eastern Europe will be discussed at a meeting in London on October 13-14. Further information from Nicholas Hall & Company, 35 Alexandra St, Southend-on-Sea, Essex SS1 1BW, UK. Phone: +44 702 433422; fax: +44 702 430787;
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze