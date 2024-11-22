Eastern European Market Conferences

The following conferences dealing with the health care markets in eastern and central Europe are scheduled for the next few months:

- Health Care reforms And the New Pharmaceutical Market In Russia on September 19-20 in Moscow, Russia; - Current Status And New market Structures In Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Kaliningrad region, Byelorussia and Russia in Vilnius, Lithuania on September 27-28, and - The New Pharmaceutical Market Of Ethical and OTC Medicinal Products In Slovakia, Austria And The Czech Republic on October 13-14 in Bratislavia, Slovakia. Further information is available from Forum - Institute of Management GmbH, Postfach 10 50 60, D-69040, Heidelberg, Germany. Phone: +49 62 21 47 95 12; fax: +49 62 21 41 16 27.

- Opportunities for OTCs in Central and Eastern Europe will be discussed at a meeting in London on October 13-14. Further information from Nicholas Hall & Company, 35 Alexandra St, Southend-on-Sea, Essex SS1 1BW, UK. Phone: +44 702 433422; fax: +44 702 430787;