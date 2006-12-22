EC clears sale of Altana Pharma to Nycomed

The European Commission has cleared, under the European Union merger regulation, the proposed $5.7 billion acquisition of Altana Pharma of Germany by Nycomed of Denmark (Marketletter October 2). The Commission concluded that the operation would not significantly impede effective competition in the European Economic Area or any substantial part of it.
Nycomed manufactures and markets hospital products throughout Europe, and prescription and over-the-counter medicines in various European countries. It is jointly controlled by Nordic Capital Fund V (Jersey) and Credit Suisse Group (Switzerland).
Altana researches, develops, manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals with a focus on innovative medicines for gastrointestinal and respiratory diseases, self-medication products and medical imaging. Altana is mainly active in Europe and in South America.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze