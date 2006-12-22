EC clears sale of Altana Pharma to Nycomed

The European Commission has cleared, under the European Union merger regulation, the proposed $5.7 billion acquisition of Altana Pharma of Germany by Nycomed of Denmark (Marketletter October 2). The Commission concluded that the operation would not significantly impede effective competition in the European Economic Area or any substantial part of it.

Nycomed manufactures and markets hospital products throughout Europe, and prescription and over-the-counter medicines in various European countries. It is jointly controlled by Nordic Capital Fund V (Jersey) and Credit Suisse Group (Switzerland).

Altana researches, develops, manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals with a focus on innovative medicines for gastrointestinal and respiratory diseases, self-medication products and medical imaging. Altana is mainly active in Europe and in South America.