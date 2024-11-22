EC TRADEMARKS/ PATENTS CONGRESS

The second European congress on patents, trademarks and innovation, Pattinova '92, is scheduled to take place May 18-20 in Lisbon, Portugal.
The Commission of the European Communities is organizing the event as part of its effort to support European industry in the forthcoming internal market, and to strengthen it in worldwide competition. Over 20 presentations will be made by speakers from 13 countries, including Sweden, Russia and the USA, as well as EC member states and senior representatives of the EC Commission, including Dr Braendli, president of the European Patent Office.
For further details, contact Pamela Boyajian, PATINNOVA '92, c/o The Event Organization Company, 8 Cotswold Mews, Battersea Square, London SW11 3RA UK. Tel 071 228 8034; fax 071 924 1790.
