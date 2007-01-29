Eden Biodesign and IntelliHep to develop heparin process

Eden Biodesign, a provider of development and manufacturing services for new medicines, has been selected by fellow Liverpool, UK-headquartered IntelliHep, a biotechnology firm developing heparin-based therapeutics, to establish a commercial manufacturing process for its lead product candidate. Heparin based therapies have a range of potential clinical applications including in the treatment of neurodegenerative and inflammatory diseases, and cancer.

Eden Biodesign will use its extensive expertise in drug development and manufacturing to assist IntelliHep in the establishment of a large-scale commercial production process for its product candidate.