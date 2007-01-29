Eden Biodesign and IntelliHep to develop heparin process

Eden Biodesign, a provider of development and manufacturing services for new medicines, has been selected by fellow Liverpool, UK-headquartered IntelliHep, a biotechnology firm developing heparin-based therapeutics, to establish a commercial manufacturing process for its lead product candidate. Heparin based therapies have a range of potential clinical applications including in the treatment of neurodegenerative and inflammatory diseases, and cancer.
Eden Biodesign will use its extensive expertise in drug development and manufacturing to assist IntelliHep in the establishment of a large-scale commercial production process for its product candidate.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze