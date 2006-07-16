Eden Biodesign and Liverpool University to develop cancer MAb's

UK-based Eden Biodesign, a specialist in the provision of development and manufacturing services for the creation of new medicines, says that it has been selected by the University of Liverpool in the UK to engage in the development of monoclonal antibodies against a novel cancer antigen.
The project, which will focus on targets identified by Roger Barraclough and his team at the University's School of Biological Sciences, will be carried out at the L34.2 million ($43.6 million) National Biomanufacturing Center, located outside Liverpool. The collaboration has been facilitated by MerseyBio, an organization responsible for developing the life sciences sector in the region.
