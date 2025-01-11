Efamol Launches Efanatal Supplement In UK

- Efamol will launch its new Efanatal dietary supplement in the UK nextmonth. It comprises the omega-6 long-chain polyunsaturated fatty acid arachidonic acid, as well as gamma linolenic acid, which is converted to AA in the body. The capsule also contains the omega-3 LCP docosahexaenoic acid and the antioxidant vitamin E. The LCP supplement is thought to be important for the healthy development of the brain and eye in the fetus and the breast-fed newborn, and may even augment the child's intelligence, says the company. The product will cost L5.49 ($8.88) for a pack of 30 capsules, a 15-day supply.