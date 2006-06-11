Egalet signs manufacting deal with SP Medical

Copenhagen, Denmark-based Egalet AS, a company focused on the development of therapeutics utilizing its proprietary erosion technology, has announced the signing of a long-term manufacturing agreement with SP Medical AS, a fellow Danish company that manufactures moulded plastics and coatings.
Under the terms of the deal, SP will produce sufficient clinical-grade quantities of Egalet products that are about to enter Phase III testing for hypertension and pain management and, if they gain regulatory approval, SP will also undertake commercial scale-up and manufacture. The firm noted that all manufacturing is subject to approval by Danish authorities and the US Food and Drug Administration.
