Eikonizo Therapeutics

Eikonizo’s lead development candidate, EKZ-102, is a first-in-class, oral, small molecule HDAC6 inhibitor with the distinctive combination of high potency, selectivity and CNS penetrance necessary to protect neuronal function while minimizing potential off-target side effects to achieve a favorable safety and tolerability profile. EKZ-102 is in IND-enabling development for the treatment of ALS with planned expansion to other neurodegenerative disorders.