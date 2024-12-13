Friday 13 December 2024

One To Watch

Eikonizo Therapeutics

A biopharma company developing disease-modifying therapies for neurodegenerative and cardiorenal diseases.

Eikonizo’s lead development candidate, EKZ-102, is a first-in-class, oral, small molecule HDAC6 inhibitor with the distinctive combination of high potency, selectivity and CNS penetrance necessary to protect neuronal function while minimizing potential off-target side effects to achieve a favorable safety and tolerability profile. EKZ-102 is in IND-enabling development for the treatment of ALS with planned expansion to other neurodegenerative disorders.

Novo Nordisk invests in Eikonizo Therapeutics
10 December 2024
