A Franco-Belgian biotech company developing first-in-class neuroplastogen therapies for treatment-resistant depression and other neuropsychiatric disorders.

Founded in 2025 by Argobio, a Paris-based biotech venture studio, Elkedonia operates from Strasbourg, France, with an affiliate in Charleroi, Belgium.

The company's lead program targets Elk1, an intracellular protein involved in neuroplasticity and reward pathways. Elkedonia's approach aims to restore neural adaptability without the side effects commonly associated with existing treatments like ketamine or psychedelics.

In June 2025, Elkedonia closed an oversubscribed €11.25 million seed funding round co-led by Kurma Partners, WE Life Sciences, and the French Tech Seed fund managed by Bpifrance. Additional investors included Angelini Ventures, CARMA Fund, Capital Grand Est, Sambrinvest, and Argobio.

The company plans to use the proceeds to advance its neuroplastogen program targeting Elk1 and to develop companion biomarkers for patient selection and treatment monitoring.