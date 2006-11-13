EMEA drug research for newborns appeal

The European Medicines Agency (EMEA) has published the conclusions of its recent workshop on neonates, which looked at scientific issues related to the investigation of drugs intended for the treatment of newborn children.

One of the main conclusions, the EMEA reported, was that "the development of safe and effective medicines for newborn babies requires stronger cooperation between researchers, developers and regulators."

Attending the gathering were about 70 academics and representatives of the drug industry, regulators and health care professionals who specialize in the care and treatment of newborn babies.