EMEA London Office Lease Signed

Late last month Fernand Sauer, executive director of the European Medicines Evaluation Agency, signed the agreement for lease for the new EMEA offices in London's Docklands, at 7 Westferry Circus, Canary Wharf, London E14 4HB. Agency staff are in fact now in temporary accommodation, also at Canary Wharf, while the offices are fitted out, and they expect to move into Westferry Circus when they take up their responsibilities on January 1, 1995.

- Growth in UK health care exports is at its highest for five years, UK Health Minister Gerald Malone has announced. For example, between 1992 and 1993 exports of medical equipment to Thailand more than doubled, he said, and exports to Malaysia rose 50%. In 1992, exports of pharmaceuticals and medical equipment formed 4.3% of all UK visible exports, earning a surplus trade balance of nearly L2 billion ($3.2 billion), he added.