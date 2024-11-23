EMEA Management Board Meeting

The Management Board of the European Medicines Evaluation Agency metearlier this month at the start of a second three-year term, and re-elected Strachan Heppell of the UK and Romano Marabelli of Italy as chairman and vice-chairman respectively.

The Board adopted the EMEA work program for 1997-98; this document is available on the Internet or by written request (EMEA/MB/002/97). It also adopted the 1998 preliminary draft budget of 33.9 million Ecu ($29.9 million). A European Union subsidy of 14 million Ecu, the same level as in 1997, will be requested from the EU budgetary authorities, and fee revenue is expected to reach 19.6 million Ecu, exceeding the level of subsidy for the first time.

A transfer of appropriations of 1.62 billion Ecu from the 1996 to the 1997 budget was approved by the Board. This allows the Orphan Drug Fund to be increased to 800,000 Ecu and reinforces investment in information technology to 1.1 million Ecu. Also, following the opinion of the EU Court of Auditors, the Board adopted a decision granting discharge to the Executive Director for implementation of the 1994 and 1995 budgets.