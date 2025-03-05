Wednesday 5 March 2025

Enodia Therapeutics

A French biotech company dedicated to block and degrade disease-causing proteins for treating cancer, inflammatory diseases and viral infections.

The company was founded in 2025 as a spin-off from the Institut Pasteur with support from Argobio, a French biotech start-up studio. Enodia’s research is based on the discovery of the Sec61/translocon molecular complex as a therapeutic target, enabling the inhibition and degradation of disease-causing proteins.

The company utilizes generative artificial intelligence (AI) to design selective inhibitors that modulate protein secretion. This approach aims to overcome existing challenges in drug development by offering new treatment strategies for diseases with high unmet medical needs.

Enodia Therapeutics was the recipient of the 2025 Golden Ticket Award, sponsored by Pfizer and BioLabs Paris Hotel Dieu, recognizing its potential for innovation in the life sciences sector. The company operates within the Institut Pasteur’s Innovation Accelerator program, benefiting from a network of scientific expertise and research infrastructure.

With a focus on targeted protein degradation and AI-driven drug discovery, Enodia Therapeutics aims to advance novel therapeutic candidates from early-stage research to clinical development.

Enodia launched by Argobio and the Institut Pasteur
26 February 2025
