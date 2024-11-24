Ensho Therapeutics

Company Overview

The company’s initial focus is on a pipeline of oral, selective small molecule inhibitors of lymphocyte homing integrin α4β7 for IBD, a mechanism already validated by a commercially available antibody. Ensho’s assets were acquired from EA Pharma, a subsidiary of Eisai , that is focused on gastrointestinal disease. As of Q2 2024,

Ensho's lead candidate is NSHO-101, a novel, oral, selective α4β7 integrin inhibitor designed for the potential treatment of patients with IBD. The Phase I clinical program for NSHO 101 evaluated 184 healthy subjects to assess safety, tolerability, food effects, PK and PD of single and multiple ascending doses of NSHO 101. Ensho is preparing to initiate a Phase II clinical program in UC with NSHO-101, the lead asset in the company’s pipeline.