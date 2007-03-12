EntreMed's Panzem enters liver cancer study

EntreMed, a USA-based clinical-stage drug company, says that it has initiated a Phase II trial of its lead product candidate Panzem (2-methoxyestradiol), alone and in combination with Pfizer's Sutent (sunitinib), in the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

The program is designed to evaluate the potential of the combined regimen in patients who are demonstrating signs of disease progression despite receiving sunitinib-based therapy. The firm explained that, in preclinical assessments, Panzem has demonstrated antiproliferative and antiangiogenic effect, via its inhibition of the HIF-1 alpha protein.

The company added that the drug is currently being examined in Phase II trials for brain, ovarian, carcinoid and prostate cancers, as well as in a Phase I trial as a treatment for metastatic breast cancer.