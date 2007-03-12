EntreMed's Panzem enters liver cancer study

EntreMed, a USA-based clinical-stage drug company, says that it has initiated a Phase II trial of its lead product candidate Panzem (2-methoxyestradiol), alone and in combination with Pfizer's Sutent (sunitinib), in the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.
The program is designed to evaluate the potential of the combined regimen in patients who are demonstrating signs of disease progression despite receiving sunitinib-based therapy. The firm explained that, in preclinical assessments, Panzem has demonstrated antiproliferative and antiangiogenic effect, via its inhibition of the HIF-1 alpha protein.
The company added that the drug is currently being examined in Phase II trials for brain, ovarian, carcinoid and prostate cancers, as well as in a Phase I trial as a treatment for metastatic breast cancer.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze