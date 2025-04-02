Epicrispr Biotechnologies, a South San Francisco-based biotech company, focuses on developing gene-modulating therapies, particularly for neuromuscular diseases. The company's proprietary Gene Expression Modulation System (GEMS) enables precise and durable control of gene expression, offering potential treatments for previously untreatable conditions.
In March 2025, Epicrispr secured a $68 million Series B financing led by Ally Bridge Group, with participation from SOLVE FSHD and other investors. The funds will support the clinical development of EPI-321, a first-in-class, disease-modifying therapy for facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD). EPI-321 is an investigational one-time gene-modulating therapy designed to silence aberrant expression of the DUX4 gene, which is incorrectly activated in FSHD and leads to progressive muscle degeneration. Delivered systemically via a clinically validated AAV vector, EPI-321 has demonstrated robust suppression of DUX4 expression and protection of muscle tissue in preclinical models. The therapy has received FDA Fast Track, Rare Pediatric Disease, and Orphan Drug designations.
In October 2023, Epicrispr entered a research collaboration and license agreement with Kite, a Gilead Company, to develop next-generation cancer cell therapies. This partnership allows Kite to leverage Epicrispr's gene regulation platform to potentially enhance CAR T-cell functionality.
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze