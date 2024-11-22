Equal Treatment For UK Drugs In Korea

Pharmaceuticals imported from the UK into South Korea will be treated on the same basis as home-produced medicines, the Korean Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association has said. The statement was made during a meeting with KPMA chairman Chong-Ho Lee, UK Health Secretary Virginia Bottomley and Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry director general Trevor Jones.
Although Korea is the 10th largest pharmaceutical market in the world, British sales there do not match their market performance elsewhere, the ABPI notes, adding that sales there by all UK companies amount to less than 3% of the $926 million Korean pharmaceutical market. Dr Jones said that in view of the position of the UK industry as one of the main sources of new medicines, the KPMA's confirmation is "particularly encouraging."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze