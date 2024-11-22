Equal Treatment For UK Drugs In Korea

Pharmaceuticals imported from the UK into South Korea will be treated on the same basis as home-produced medicines, the Korean Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association has said. The statement was made during a meeting with KPMA chairman Chong-Ho Lee, UK Health Secretary Virginia Bottomley and Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry director general Trevor Jones.

Although Korea is the 10th largest pharmaceutical market in the world, British sales there do not match their market performance elsewhere, the ABPI notes, adding that sales there by all UK companies amount to less than 3% of the $926 million Korean pharmaceutical market. Dr Jones said that in view of the position of the UK industry as one of the main sources of new medicines, the KPMA's confirmation is "particularly encouraging."