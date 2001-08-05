Eros therapy effective as FSD treatment

The first published study of Eros therapy has revealed that the drugleads to an improvement in sensation, lubrication, ability to achieve orgasm and an increase in sexual satisfaction in women diagnosed with female sexual dysfunction. In the study, 80% of women suffering from FSD reported increased sensation, 70% observed increased lubrication, 60% reported an increased ability to achieve orgasm and 90% described raised sexual satisfaction. Additionally, FSD patients who were post-menopausal reported much greater improvement in orgasm response than premenstrual women, and 64% of postmenopausal women reported improved ability to achieve orgasm, compared to 44% in premenopausal women. The trial also demonstrated that Eros caused no adverse events. Further clinical trials are underway to investigate the drug as a treatment for FSD in patients with cervical cancer, diabetes and multiple sclerosis, as well as in postmenopausal women.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze