Eros therapy effective as FSD treatment

The first published study of Eros therapy has revealed that the drugleads to an improvement in sensation, lubrication, ability to achieve orgasm and an increase in sexual satisfaction in women diagnosed with female sexual dysfunction. In the study, 80% of women suffering from FSD reported increased sensation, 70% observed increased lubrication, 60% reported an increased ability to achieve orgasm and 90% described raised sexual satisfaction. Additionally, FSD patients who were post-menopausal reported much greater improvement in orgasm response than premenstrual women, and 64% of postmenopausal women reported improved ability to achieve orgasm, compared to 44% in premenopausal women. The trial also demonstrated that Eros caused no adverse events. Further clinical trials are underway to investigate the drug as a treatment for FSD in patients with cervical cancer, diabetes and multiple sclerosis, as well as in postmenopausal women.