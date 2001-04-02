Estonian drugs budget will curb Rx freedom

A new law in Estonia will restrict doctors' freedom to prescribe, as aresult of a fixed annual state pharmaceuticals budget, reports the LETA news agency.
Many Estonian doctors believe that original drugs are more effective than cheaper generics; a recent poll of cardiologists found 92% supporting this view. Most doctors also say they would prescribe more expensive drugs but for budgetary restrictions, and believe original drugs to be of higher quality and with fewer side effects. However, the national Sick Fund has reportedly declared the efficacy of original drugs and copies to be identical.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze