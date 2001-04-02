Estonian drugs budget will curb Rx freedom

A new law in Estonia will restrict doctors' freedom to prescribe, as aresult of a fixed annual state pharmaceuticals budget, reports the LETA news agency.

Many Estonian doctors believe that original drugs are more effective than cheaper generics; a recent poll of cardiologists found 92% supporting this view. Most doctors also say they would prescribe more expensive drugs but for budgetary restrictions, and believe original drugs to be of higher quality and with fewer side effects. However, the national Sick Fund has reportedly declared the efficacy of original drugs and copies to be identical.