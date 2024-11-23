Ethical Holdings To Seek London Listing

The UK company Ethical Holdings is seeking a full listing on the LondonStock Exchange, it has announced. The company, which has proprietary oral and transdermal drug delivery technologies, is already listed in the USA on the Nasdaq.
Geoffrey Guy, Ethical's chairman and chief executive, said of the planned flotation: "we believe the flotation in the UK will complement our listing on the Nasdaq and enable us to reach a wider international base of investors. In addition, the flotation will facilitate the ongoing development of our product portfolio for further marketing around the world, and will also provide Ethical with the means to progress towards its strategic goal of developing into a more integrated pharmaceutical company."
