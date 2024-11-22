EU Commission Bans Greek Import Tax

A tax imposed by the Greek government on imported drugs and cosmetics has been declared by the European Commission to be in breach of European Union rules, and has ordered its abolition. The Commission ruled that the financing of the Greek National Organization of Pharmaceuticals by the import levy is incompatible with the common market, and should not be paid.

The tax was first introduced in 1983 to subsidize the Organization and its subsidiaries the National Industry of Pharmaceuticals and the State Deposit of Pharmaceuticals; the NIP and the SDP have since collapsed. The Commission then began an investigation of the aid scheme in 1992.