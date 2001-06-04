EU orphan drugs panel meeting

A total of 37 orphan drug designations have now been granted by theEuropean Commission, the European Medicines Evaluation Agency's Committee for Orphan Medicinal products heard at its 13th meeting.

At May 23, 2001, the agency had received 60 notifications of intent to file relating to orphan drugs, while 96 applications had been submitted, and 15 withdrawn. The COMP had submitted 49 positive opinions and three negative opinions, and a total of 37 orphan drug designations had been granted by the Commission.