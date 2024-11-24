Sunday 24 November 2024

EUCROF 2025

2 February 20254 February 2025
Copenhagen, DenmarkRadisson Blu Scandinavia
Hosted by the European CRO Federation (EUCROF), the event aims to provide a platform for industry professionals to converge, collaborate, and catalyse advancements in clinical research.

EUCROF25 aims to enrich the dialogue and cooperation across the spectrum of clinical research sectors. This includes pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, clinical research organisations (CROs), technology providers, regulatory bodies, patient advocacy groups, and academia. 

The program is designed to address the multifaceted nature of clinical research, covering essential topics such as regulatory changes, clinical trial technologies, quality assurance, data management, and patient-centric approaches.

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.




