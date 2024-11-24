EUCROF 2025

EUCROF25 aims to enrich the dialogue and cooperation across the spectrum of clinical research sectors. This includes pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, clinical research organisations (CROs), technology providers, regulatory bodies, patient advocacy groups, and academia.
The program is designed to address the multifaceted nature of clinical research, covering essential topics such as regulatory changes, clinical trial technologies, quality assurance, data management, and patient-centric approaches.
