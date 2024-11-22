EURO BULK DRUG MAKERS GROUP

A committee has recently been set up, under the aegis of the European Chemical Industry Council (CEFIC), to represent European manufacturers of bulk pharmaceutical chemicals (BPCs).

The BPC Committee will serve as a forum for scientific, technological, quality and regulatory issues in the area of BPCs, and provide representation with intergovernmental bodies for European producers of pharmacologically active and inactive substances for use in pharmacological dosage forms. Its fields of activity are regulatory affairs, quality assurance and Good Manufacturing Practice, and pharmacopoeial matters.

Mr C van der Vlies of Gist Brocades in the Netherlands has been elected as chairman of the Committee, with Mr D Trottmann, representing SICOS of France, as vice chairman. For further details contact Rodolphe Schmitt at the CEFIC Secretariat, 4 avenue E Van Nieuwenhuyse, Bte 2, B - 1160 Brussels. Tel 32 2 676 72 41; fax 32 2 676 73 01.