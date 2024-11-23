Euro Epidemiology TrendsTo Year 2010; Cancer

Of the main European countries, the incidence of lung cancer is highest in Germany, which accounts for 28% of estimated new cases, and Italy (22%), according to the first of a new global series of epidemiological trend reports by strategic management consultants Datamonitor. Next comes France, accounting for 15%, Spain (8%) and the UK (6%), with the rest of Europe 22%.

A summary of the health care system is included in the report to facilitate an analysis of the capacity of each country to diagnose and treat cancer in their respective communities. Current therapy options, including technological advances, are also detailed and combined with overall survival figures to provide an up-to-date summary of the prognosis.

The epidemiology study on breast cancer shows that of the new cases estimated in western Europe for 1994, 26% were in Germany, 20% in Italy, 17% in France, 8% in Spain, 5% in the UK and 24% in the rest of the region.