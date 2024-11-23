Euro Pharmacists Slam On-Line Drug Sales

The annual conference of Pharmacists of the European Union, the ZAEU, has rejected the idea of drug delivery by mail order, either by ordering on the Internet or through forms of tele-shopping.

Johannes Pieck, spokesman for the executive of the German pharmacists' federation, told the meeting that such a form of selling would exclude the provision of information and advice by pharmacists.

This view was shared by the participants from 18 European countries and, said Dr Pieck, by the German Health Ministry. However, in the European Union as a whole there is no regulatory framework covering the ways in which drugs are sold, because the European Commission has left decisions on a ban on drug delivery by tele-shopping to individual countries. Dr Pieck said this was unsatisfactory in a single market.