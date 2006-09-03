Eurofins raises 2006 sales projections to 340M euros

Eurofins, a Belgian life sciences firm providing analytical testing services, says that its full-year 2006 growth will be substantially higher than forecasts in January. The firm has now raised its sales projections from 300.0 million euros ($384.5 million) to over 340.0 million euros.

The new figure includes the effect of the pro rata consolidation of the announced public offer for the remaining shares of MWG Biotech AG (Germany). Eurofins revised its predictions after it was presented with the unexpected opportunity to acquire several businesses, such as Focus Bio-Inova and Steins Laboratorium, through accelerated sales processes, which, it says, will "significantly strengthen its geographic coverage and market share."