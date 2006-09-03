Eurofins raises 2006 sales projections to 340M euros

Eurofins, a Belgian life sciences firm providing analytical testing services, says that its full-year 2006 growth will be substantially higher than forecasts in January. The firm has now raised its sales projections from 300.0 million euros ($384.5 million) to over 340.0 million euros.
The new figure includes the effect of the pro rata consolidation of the announced public offer for the remaining shares of MWG Biotech AG (Germany). Eurofins revised its predictions after it was presented with the unexpected opportunity to acquire several businesses, such as Focus Bio-Inova and Steins Laboratorium, through accelerated sales processes, which, it says, will "significantly strengthen its geographic coverage and market share."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze