European Health Care News In Brief

In the Slovak Republic, the price of health care rose 9% in Februarycompared with February 1996, according to figures published by the Slovak Statistical Office reported by CTK Business News.

The price of health care was 0.8% higher than in January. The retail price index was 6% higher than in February 1996.

- Poland's Central Statistical Office has reported that wholesale trade in pharmaceuticals in January was 44.6% high in value terms than trade in December 1996, reports the PAP news agency.