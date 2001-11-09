EXACT acquires MT Technologies' patents

EXACT Sciences Corp has purchased certain assets of fellow US firm MTTechnologies (formerly known as Mosaic Technologies), consisting of intellectual property surrounding the latter's Hybrigel technology. The purchase price for the assets includes almost $1.3 million in cash and warrants to buy 40,000 shares of EXACT' common stock.
The technologies are expected to enhance EXACT's platform technology for sample preparation, which enables the capture and detection of DNA in bodily fluids, and allow it to increase significantly both DNA yield and capture efficiencies, "thus reducing the costs and complexity associated with sample preparation," the company claimed.
EXACT's chief executive, Don Hardison, said: 'it is the first business deal that brings new and complementary technology into the company which should substantially catalyze our efforts to develop the most robust DNA-based assays in the market." The first application will be in the firm's PreGen technology to detect colorectal cancer.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze