Exelixis files IND for XL147 with US FDA

US drugmaker Exelixis has submitted an Investigational New Drug application to the Food and Drug Administration for XL147, its novel anticancer compound. The orally-available, small-molecule inhibitor of phosphoinositide-3 kinase represents the 12th IND that Exelixis has filed from its internal R&D programs and the company expects to file at least two more by the end of the year.

According to the firm, activation of PI3K is a frequent event in human tumors, promoting tumor growth, survival, and resistance to chemotherapy and radiotherapy.