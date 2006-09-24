Exubera use not complicated by respiratory infections

World drug giant Pfizer said that adult patients with diabetes who took its Exubera (insulin human [rDNA origin]) inhalation powder were able to safely maintain good blood sugar control even if they developed a respiratory infection or were exposed to passive cigarette smoke, according to data analyses presented at the 42nd meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes, in Copenhagen, Denmark.

In addition, according to a retrospective analysis of 14 Exubera Phase II and III clinical studies, the agent was well-tolerated and efficacious, even during respiratory illness in adults with type 1 or type 2 diabetes. Another new study presented at the EASD found that, while passive smoke exposure could result in decreased absorption, Exubera could be used by patients who were exposed to a smoky environment.

"This information is important for health care providers who have prescribed or are considering prescribing Exubera to their patients," said Philippe Camus, lead investigator. "It shows that the efficacy and tolerability of Exubera remains unchanged even if patients develop a cold or the flu. Also, studies showed patients taking Exubera are no more likely to develop a respiratory infection than patients using injectable insulin," he explained.