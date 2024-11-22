Fabre Ambitions In German Market

French drugmaker Pierre Fabre aims to increase annual sales in Germany to about 50 million Deutschemarks ($32.5 million) as part of a strategy to strengthen its market presence in areas other than southern Europe.
Company director Hubert Olivier, reflecting Fabre's traditional secretiveness, declined to disclose the extent of its existing drugs business in Germany, but said that the established German subsidiary Robapharm GmbH and the Hamburg affiliate have been regrouped under a unified management in Freiburg.
These entities will operate in future under the names of Pierre Fabre Pharma GmbH and Pierre Fabre Dermo Kosmetik GmbH. A company and brand image will be created for the German market. Fabre group sales reached some 1.5 billion marks worldwide last year, with drug sales accounting for 67% of the total and dermatological cosmetics the balance. Expansion will be funded, as before, out of the company's own resources.
