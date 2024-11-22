Factors Affecting Pricing And Volume In Europe

Pharmaceutical industry executives in Europe interviewed by Datamonitor believe that the most significant factors influencing pricing and volume in the European drug market are government reforms and patent erosion, according to a new survey published by the company in its Global Pharmaceuticals reports series.

On a scale of 1 (unimportant) to 5 (very important) the executives rated the following factors in order of importance in influencing drug pricing thus:

Factors Influencing European Union Drug Prices Government reforms 4.8 Patent erosion 4.3 More OTC emphasis 4.0 Medical advances 3.8 Private care 3.5 Innovative pressure 2.5 Better delivery 2.5 Source: Datamonitor