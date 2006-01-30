Faes sees positive Ph III Bilastine trial data

Spanish firm Faes Farma says that it has seen positive results in a key Phase III trial of Bilastina (bilastine), its allergic rhinitis treatment, which it has already licensed to various companies around the world (Marketletter July 4, 2005). It also says that the drug displayed excellent safety and efficacy profiles.
Faes says it will shortly be applying for European Union marketing authorization for the compound and added that, following several meetings with the US Food and Drug Administration, it has prepared a submission for regulatory approval that meets US regulatory requirements.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze