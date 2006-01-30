Faes sees positive Ph III Bilastine trial data

Spanish firm Faes Farma says that it has seen positive results in a key Phase III trial of Bilastina (bilastine), its allergic rhinitis treatment, which it has already licensed to various companies around the world (Marketletter July 4, 2005). It also says that the drug displayed excellent safety and efficacy profiles.

Faes says it will shortly be applying for European Union marketing authorization for the compound and added that, following several meetings with the US Food and Drug Administration, it has prepared a submission for regulatory approval that meets US regulatory requirements.