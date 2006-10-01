Fampridine-SR improves walking in MS patients

USA-based Acorda Therapeutics has reported positive results from a Phase III clinical trial of its drug candidate Fampridine-SR (4-aminopyridine) on walking in people with multiple sclerosis. Statistical significance was achieved on all three efficacy criteria defined in the US Food and Drug Administration's Special Protocol Assessment.

Acorda noted that a significantly greater proportion of people taking the neurotransmission enhancer had a consistent improvement in walking speed, compared to those on placebo (34.8% versus 8.3%) as measured by the timed 25-foot walk (p<0.001). In addition, the effect was maintained in this study throughout the 14-week treatment period (p<0.001) and there was a statistically significant improvement in the 12-Item MS Walking Scale for walking vs non-responders (p<0.001).