Fampridine-SR improves walking in MS patients

USA-based Acorda Therapeutics has reported positive results from a Phase III clinical trial of its drug candidate Fampridine-SR (4-aminopyridine) on walking in people with multiple sclerosis. Statistical significance was achieved on all three efficacy criteria defined in the US Food and Drug Administration's Special Protocol Assessment.
Acorda noted that a significantly greater proportion of people taking the neurotransmission enhancer had a consistent improvement in walking speed, compared to those on placebo (34.8% versus 8.3%) as measured by the timed 25-foot walk (p<0.001). In addition, the effect was maintained in this study throughout the 14-week treatment period (p<0.001) and there was a statistically significant improvement in the 12-Item MS Walking Scale for walking vs non-responders (p<0.001).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze