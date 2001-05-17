"Faster R&D decisions are key to improving drug success rate"

The more quickly a pharmaceutical firm halts the development of newdrug molecules unlikely to succeed, either for clinical or economic reasons, the better able those companies will be to finance the discovery and development of new medicines that will have significant value, claims the USA-based Tufts Center for the Study of Drug Development in a new report.

Center director Kenneth Kaitin says that delayed product termination "increases costs, clogs the research pipeline with compounds unlikely to achieve success and disappoints stakeholders, including company shareholders, project teams, service provides and patients."

Based on data from 24 drugmakers worldwide on New Chemical Entities under investigation, the Tufts study found that: