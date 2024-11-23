Favorable Growth Expected At UCB

The Belgian chemical and pharmaceutical company UCB has indicated thatit expects growth this year to be "very favorable" in all three of its product sectors. Executive committee chairman Georges Jacob noted that pharmaceutical sales are increasing in "almost all markets," reflecting the strength of the firm's antiallergy agent Zyrtec (cetirizine).
Zyrtec continues to penetrate the US market, with $95 million in sales for the first four months of this year, compared with $140 million for the US market in 1996. The product is marketed in the USA by Pfizer (see page 5), and was launched in March last year.
The firm is looking at a possible share split, with a view to making shares more accessible to investors. A decision will be made by the end of the year.
