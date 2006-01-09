FDA accepts Dacogen NDA as complete response

MGI PHARMA and fellow US drugmaker SuperGen say that the Food and Drug Administration have accepted their application for Dacogen (decitabine) injection as a treatment for myelodysplastic syndromes as a complete response to the approvable letter they previously issued (Marketletter November 21, 2005).

The FDA has classified the resubmission as a Class 2 response, and has established a user fee goal to review this by May 15. The product, which belongs to a class of drugs called hypomethylating agents, is currently being evaluated in a broad clinical development program in patients with MDS, acute myeloid leukemia, chronic myelogenous leukemia and solid tumors.