FDA addresses efforts to promote best practices across advisory committee

As part of a broader effort to modernize approaches to managing the new drug review process, the US Food and Drug Administration's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research is launching an internal assessment of its Advisory Committee Meeting system in order to establish best practices surrounding this important process.
Led by senior management from the Advisors and Consultants Staff within the CDER, this comprehensive look at current practices will include the processes for nominating members, choosing consultants with expertise specific to the meeting topic, developing competing products lists, screening for conflict-of-interest and utilizing special government employees outside of an advisory committee meeting.
Follows Public Citizen revelations
