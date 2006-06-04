FDA c'tee to consider Navy's proposed RESUS trauma trial

USA-based Biopure Corp says that it has been notified by the Food and Drug Administration that the agency's Blood Products Advisory Committee will meet on July 14 to discuss the Navy's proposed RESUS clinical trial of the company's investigational oxygen therapeutic Hemopure (hemoglobin glutamer - 250 [bovine]) for out-of-hospital treatment of hemorrhagic shock resulting from traumatic injury. The FDA has invited the Naval Medical Research Center and Biopure to present at the meeting. As previously announced, the NMRC's Investigational New Drug application for RESUS is on clinical hold at the FDA.
"We believe that the product holds promise as an emergency pre-hospital treatment until patients can receive blood or other standard treatment at a hospital, and we look forward to presenting our data," said Biopure chief executive Zafiris Zafirelis.
In order for the proposed RESUS trial to proceed, the FDA must lift the clinical hold and the Department of Defense and the institutional review boards of participating hospitals in the communities where the study would take place must provide final authorization, notes Biopure.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze