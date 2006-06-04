Friday 22 November 2024

FDA c'tee to consider Navy's proposed RESUS trauma trial

4 June 2006

USA-based Biopure Corp says that it has been notified by the Food and Drug Administration that the agency's Blood Products Advisory Committee will meet on July 14 to discuss the Navy's proposed RESUS clinical trial of the company's investigational oxygen therapeutic Hemopure (hemoglobin glutamer - 250 [bovine]) for out-of-hospital treatment of hemorrhagic shock resulting from traumatic injury. The FDA has invited the Naval Medical Research Center and Biopure to present at the meeting. As previously announced, the NMRC's Investigational New Drug application for RESUS is on clinical hold at the FDA.

"We believe that the product holds promise as an emergency pre-hospital treatment until patients can receive blood or other standard treatment at a hospital, and we look forward to presenting our data," said Biopure chief executive Zafiris Zafirelis.

In order for the proposed RESUS trial to proceed, the FDA must lift the clinical hold and the Department of Defense and the institutional review boards of participating hospitals in the communities where the study would take place must provide final authorization, notes Biopure.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze