FDA Draws Up Guidelines For Biologic Products

The US Food and Drug Administration has issued guidelines on its requirements for the registration of biological products, which include cell-based therapies such as Genzyme Tissue Repair's Carticel (autologous cartilage cell culturing service) for knee joint repair.
An important distinguishing characteristic of these guidelines is a flexible approach to the FDA's requirements for evidence of effectiveness; the agency will not require prospective, randomized trials if effectiveness can be reasonably demonstrated by other means. For example, the FDA said that it will accept data from short-term studies as adequate to support approval if a favorable risk-benefit profile has been established and long-term safety concerns are low. In those cases, post-marketing studies or registry data may be used to confirm longer-term outcomes.
Instead of formal controlled studies, the agency will also allow comparative evaluations with historical databases to demonstrate effectiveness in those cases where compelling differences can be shown.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze