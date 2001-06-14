FDA expands Protonix indication

American Home Products has received US Food and Drug Administrationapproval for a new indication for the long-term use of the proton pump inhibitor Protonix (pantoprazole) delayed-release tablets. The drug was initially approved for the short-term treatment of erosive esophagitis associated with gastroesophageal reflux disease (Marketletter February 7, 2000), and can now be used for maintenance therapy in the healing of erosive esophagitis and reduction in relapse rates of daytime and nighttime heartburn symptoms in patients with GERD.