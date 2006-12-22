FDA priority review for Wyeth's Torisel

The US Food and Drug Administration has accepted the file and granted priority review status to drug major Wyeth Pharmaceuticals' New Drug Application for the investigational drug Torisel (temsirolimus). The company is seeking an indication for Torisel for the treatment of advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC).
Torisel is the first mTOR (mammalian target of rapamycin) inhibitor to be filed for approval for the treatment of a cancer. It is an investigational drug that specifically inhibits the mTOR kinase, a protein that regulates cell proliferation, cell growth and cell survival.
"Renal cell carcinoma continues to be an extremely difficult-to-treat form of cancer, and there continues to be a need for new therapies. Torisel has demonstrated its potential to help meet that important medical need," says Lee Allen, vice president of oncology clinical research at Wyeth.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze