FDA Rules "Violated By 10% Of research"

The US Food and Drug Administration's Bioresearch monitoring Program found serious violations of clinical research investigations for drugs and medical devices in only 10% of inspections in the fiscal year to September 30, 1995, despite a threefold rise in the number of inspections, the Food and Drug Inspection Monitor reports.
The FDA classified only 10% of clinical investigator inspections as "official action indicated" out of 709 inspections of researchers. OAI means the researchers could be barred from doing human testing with drugs, vaccines and medical devices.
However, inspections of individual researchers, contract research organizations, animal/toxicity labs and institutional review boards increased 34% in fiscal 1995 compared with the previous year. The number of hours devoted by the FDA to investigating the biomedical community rose 56% to 83,471 in the period, from 53,488, reports the journal.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze